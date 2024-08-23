Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

