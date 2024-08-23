Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 259,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2 %

IFF opened at $100.43 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

