Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $197.70 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day moving average of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,394,846. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.80.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

