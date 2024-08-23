Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in ATI by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in ATI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

ATI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

