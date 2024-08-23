Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 180.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 856,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

