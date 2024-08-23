Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,395. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

