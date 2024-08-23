Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $718.00. 32,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $680.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.