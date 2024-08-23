Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $61.64 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,585,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

