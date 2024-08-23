Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TROW stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

View Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.