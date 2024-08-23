Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $175.48 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

