Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WST opened at $300.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

