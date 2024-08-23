Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 123.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $12,178,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $290.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $309.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.85.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.