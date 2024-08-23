Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,872,000 after acquiring an additional 378,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHG opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

