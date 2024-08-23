Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,550 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.