Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

