Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exelixis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,997,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,143. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

