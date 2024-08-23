Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $480,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $31.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,170.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,005.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2,963.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.