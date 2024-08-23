Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $307,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 862,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

