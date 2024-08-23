Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after buying an additional 1,484,458 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Company Profile



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

