Financial Comparison: VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) vs. Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VNUE and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNUE N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment -0.23% -3.08% -0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VNUE and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNUE 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alliance Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than VNUE.

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VNUE and Alliance Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNUE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment $1.11 billion 0.06 -$35.40 million ($0.05) -28.00

VNUE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alliance Entertainment.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats VNUE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc. operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network. In addition, it provides Soundstr, a music identification and rights management cloud platform that track and audit public performances of music; and offers collectible products, such as CDs, USB drives, and laminates. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

