Financial Contrast: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Redwood Trust pays out 914.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 5 1 2.78 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Redwood Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 4.45% 4.93% 0.37% Apple Hospitality REIT 14.58% 6.11% 4.07%

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $724.00 million 1.31 -$2.27 million $0.07 102.79 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.39 billion 2.49 $177.49 million $0.86 16.59

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Redwood Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Investor Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates business purpose loans to investors in single-family and multifamily residential properties and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential consumer and investor securitization activities, and business purpose lending bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company is elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

