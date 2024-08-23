Financial Review: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -40.78% -67.51% -29.19% Marin Software -86.85% -62.66% -44.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $18.16 million 0.88 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -2.19 Marin Software $16.86 million 0.47 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HeartCore Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

