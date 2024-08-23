Financial Survey: China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) vs. Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woolworths has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Woolworths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $53.73 billion 0.58 $9.47 billion $3.27 3.88 Woolworths $4.10 billion 0.89 $286.17 million N/A N/A

Dividends

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths.

China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Woolworths pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. China CITIC Bank pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Woolworths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank 17.31% 8.82% 0.73% Woolworths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China CITIC Bank and Woolworths, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Woolworths 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China CITIC Bank beats Woolworths on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products, as well as operates department stores. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

