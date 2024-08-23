Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Ventum Financial

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Ventum Financial from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

Shares of FWZ stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.07. Fireweed Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.15.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

