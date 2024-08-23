First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Down 1.5%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

First Bancorp of Indiana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.