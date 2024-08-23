First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FCAP stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

