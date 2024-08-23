First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

