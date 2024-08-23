First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 441.5% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.03.

Snowflake stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

