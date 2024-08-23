First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

