First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 59,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,365.5% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 16,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $176.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

