First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Shares Down 0.1%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

First National Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. First National had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at First National

In other news, Director Kirtesh Patel bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,747.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $53,839.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $180,527.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirtesh Patel purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,747.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,909 shares of company stock valued at $307,438. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First National by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First National by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

