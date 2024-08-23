First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $1,267,986.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,203 shares of company stock worth $9,598,253. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

