First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 7,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 41.22% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

