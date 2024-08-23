First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 1,548,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,044,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXN. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,786.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 446,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,452,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 129,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 313.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

