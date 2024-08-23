First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.13 and last traded at $127.54. Approximately 5,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.