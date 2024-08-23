First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.13 and last traded at $127.54. Approximately 5,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
