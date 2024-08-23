First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.87 and last traded at $123.06. 64,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 106,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.66.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2243 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

