First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.87 and last traded at $123.06. 64,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 106,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.66.
The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2243 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
