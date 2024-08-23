First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

