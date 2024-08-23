FirstEnergy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

NYSE FE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

