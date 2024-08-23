Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.68. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,271,867 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Fission Uranium Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.