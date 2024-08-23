Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.68. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,271,867 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
