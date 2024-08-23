Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up to $77.31

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.31, but opened at $79.95. Five Below shares last traded at $81.09, with a volume of 204,107 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

