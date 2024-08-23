Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of FLXS opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1,647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

