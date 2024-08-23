Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,203,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

