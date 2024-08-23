Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE:FND opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

