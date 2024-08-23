Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

