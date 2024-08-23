Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of FLR opened at $48.73 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fluor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

