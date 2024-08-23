Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.23. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

