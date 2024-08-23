Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £197.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($256.27).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £220 ($285.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($276.77) to £207 ($268.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £159.80 ($207.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £120.20 ($156.19) and a one year high of £179.80 ($233.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is £151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £156.91. The company has a market capitalization of £28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,745.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.