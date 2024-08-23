Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Critical Review

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cass Information Systems and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flywire 0 3 11 1 2.87

Earnings & Valuation

Cass Information Systems presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Flywire has a consensus price target of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 54.86%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Flywire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $189.01 million 3.01 $30.06 million $2.19 19.04 Flywire $441.65 million 4.71 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -152.18

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 13.84% 12.37% 1.13% Flywire -2.63% -1.56% -1.20%

Summary

Flywire beats Cass Information Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

