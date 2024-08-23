Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

