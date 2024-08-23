Foot Locker, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 326.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

